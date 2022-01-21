Integral Health Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD remained flat at $$9.21 during trading hours on Friday. 18,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.