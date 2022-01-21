The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $30.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.35. 58,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550,063. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

