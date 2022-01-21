Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. General Dynamics makes up 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $208.92. 5,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,592. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.