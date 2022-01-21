TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $259.28. 48,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,281. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

