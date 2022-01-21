Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 275 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,334 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 93.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 187,968 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,046. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

