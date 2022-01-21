Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 693 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

