Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Fundsmith LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,015,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 5.1% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,850,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $252.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

