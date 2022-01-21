Botty Investors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC owned about 0.32% of Landos Biopharma worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $215,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

Shares of LABP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,921. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

