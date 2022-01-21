Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,882. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

