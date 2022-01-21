Botty Investors LLC Buys Shares of 2,302 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 96,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,885. The company has a market cap of $236.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

