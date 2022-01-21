Botty Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,544,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,448,000 after buying an additional 117,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,056,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. 44,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.