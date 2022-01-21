Scotia Capital Inc. Has $216.56 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,037 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 1.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.72% of TELUS worth $216,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 54.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,314,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,912,000 after buying an additional 814,108 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,419. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.