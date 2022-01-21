Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

COLB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 12,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,402. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.