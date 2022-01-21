Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

