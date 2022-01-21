Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $116.85

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.85 and last traded at $118.78, with a volume of 8354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.