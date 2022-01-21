M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Down 25.2% in December

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,100 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 793,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after buying an additional 153,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 103,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

