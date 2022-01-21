Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declines By 24.0%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,100 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFG. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE OFG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

