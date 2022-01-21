Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 80,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.