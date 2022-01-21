Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.84

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$38.84 and last traded at C$39.76, with a volume of 11229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.53.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.45 million and a PE ratio of 124.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

