Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.40

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 187398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

