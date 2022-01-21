CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 3,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,788. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,858,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 881,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 444,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 122,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

