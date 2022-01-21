CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 3,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,788. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
