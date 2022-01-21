GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.08 and last traded at $95.70. Approximately 39,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,818,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.67.
GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of -2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
