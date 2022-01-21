GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.08 and last traded at $95.70. Approximately 39,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,818,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.67.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of -2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

