Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 7.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) was down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 109,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,915,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

