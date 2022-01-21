Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $156.43. 28,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,414. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.