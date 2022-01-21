Spartan Protocol Price Down 22.5% This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $731,578.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.51 or 0.07213846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.58 or 1.00127335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063314 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 99,301,757 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

