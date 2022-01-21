MILC Platform Hits Market Cap of $19.07 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. MILC Platform has a market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.51 or 0.07213846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.58 or 1.00127335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063314 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

