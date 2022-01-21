APY.Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $359,668.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $359,668.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.51 or 0.07213846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.58 or 1.00127335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063314 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,942,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

