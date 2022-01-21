Aviva PLC Has $67.51 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $67,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Allegion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

ALLE traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $120.14. 1,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,354. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $134.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

