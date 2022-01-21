Aviva PLC Has $67.51 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $67,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cartenna Capital LP grew its holdings in Allegion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,354. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

