Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $64,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.82.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

