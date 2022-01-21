Aviva PLC Has $95.29 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $95,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,136,000 after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

