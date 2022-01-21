Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. 1,622,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,517,297. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

