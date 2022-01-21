Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.40. 5,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,789. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.