Sun Life Financial Inc. Purchases 2,232 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 22.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.
In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
