BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

