Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,373 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.23% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $247,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

