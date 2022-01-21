Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,068,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

