Analysts Expect Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Post $1.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ earnings. Koninklijke Philips reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Koninklijke Philips.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

