Aviva PLC Trims Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,919 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.44% of Stellantis worth $169,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $2,023,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,144 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. 112,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

