Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Markel were worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 323.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,237.30. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,639. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,240.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,248.01. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

