aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,738. The company has a market cap of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,210,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,275 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.