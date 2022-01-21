iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $107.38. 285,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,332. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

