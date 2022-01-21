Short Interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Declines By 20.2%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

