Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

