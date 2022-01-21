Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Decreases By 20.0%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $718,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

METC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,738. The company has a market cap of $524.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.85 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

