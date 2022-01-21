Aviva PLC Sells 194,210 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 194,210 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $348,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Shares of FB traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.28. The company had a trading volume of 536,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.45. The company has a market capitalization of $865.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.