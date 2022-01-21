Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $309.67 on Top Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $309.67 or 0.00800807 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $219.90 million and $1.88 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

