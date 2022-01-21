IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Cap of $448.01 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $448.01 million and $66.74 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00325799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

