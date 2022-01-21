O3Swap (O3) Market Capitalization Tops $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

