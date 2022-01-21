Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.
A number of analysts recently commented on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,999,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.