Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,999,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

